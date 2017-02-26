NACO, Arizona — The estimates of President Trump’s proposed border wall run anywhere from $8 million to $25 million a mile, new White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said in a radio interview Monday — though he said no decisions have been made on exactly what the wall will look like.

Mr. Mulvaney, speaking on “The Hugh Hewitt Show,” said they will ask for some money in the next couple of weeks, but the real details on the cost and construction won’t come until they prepare their 2019 budget, which won’t happen for another year.

The director also raised the possibility that much of the new barrier will be fencing, rather than a complete concrete wall stretching the 1,950 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border.

“It just depends on the kind of wall that you want to build, and I don’t think we’ve settled, yet, on the actual construction,” Mr. Mulvaney said. “You can do steel, you could do concrete, you can do a combination of concrete and steel. You can supplement it with different types of technologies and so forth. So it sort of depends on what you want to build.”

He also said they are looking to match the type of fence or wall they build with the terrain.

Mr. Trump made building a wall along the southwest border a major theme of his campaign. But he gave conflicting signals as to what it would be. He did, however, insist it would be a wall, not a fence.

Some 654 miles of the border currently have a barrier, though just 354 miles is covered by a substantive fence that is designed to keep out both people and vehicles. Another 300 miles is covered by vehicle barriers that are easy for those on foot to step over or slide under.

The Border Patrol has experimented with a number of different styles of fence and has concluded that ones with alternating slats, which allow some visibility through to the Mexican side, are the most effective and the safest. Earlier versions with solid “landing mat” plates proved to be dangerous to agents because they allowed those on the Mexican side to wait in ambush, throwing rocks over the fence with impunity.

A recent round of fence-building in Naco, Arizona, cost $6 million per mile, according to Customs and Border Protection figures provided to the Government Accountability Office.

But the figures the White House is looking at are higher than that, according to what Mr. Mulvaney told Mr. Hewitt on Monday.

“I’ve got, I don’t know, six or seven different papers on my desk. I’ve got one that goes, starts at $8 million per mile. It goes up to about $25 million per mile. So again, it just depends on, when you’re talking about across 2,000 miles or so, what you decide to build in what areas,” he said.

