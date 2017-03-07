SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers cut their second veteran player in two days, releasing safety Antoine Bethea on Tuesday.

That move came hours after the team announced it had released wide receiver Torrey Smith, who made it known on Twitter a day earlier that he was departing.

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick opted out of his contract last week, so without him, Bethea and Smith the Niners freed up about $100 million in salary cap room for new general manager John Lynch ahead of free agency.

Bethea had 199 tackles, five interceptions and two forced fumbles in three seasons with San Francisco - though he was limited to seven games in 2015 because of a torn pectoral muscle.

Smith caught 53 passes for 930 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons with the 49ers.

