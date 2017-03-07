ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - The Denver Broncos have placed second-round tenders on restricted free agents Todd Davis and Brandon McManus, whose one-year offers of $2.746 million represent a pay increase of more than $2 million each.

Both players can negotiate with other teams but the Broncos have the right to match any offer sheet they sign or receive a second-round draft pick as compensation. They have until April 21 to sign their tenders.

The Broncos also placed one-year exclusive rights tenders, which are worth $615,000 next season, on eight players Tuesday, including center Matt Paradis.

McManus has emerged as one of the NFL’s best kickers over the last two years. His 84.8 percent conversion rate on field goals is the highest in team history. He’s made 78 of 92 attempts, including playoffs. He set an NFL record by making all 10 of his attempts in the playoffs during the Broncos‘ Super Bowl-winning season a year ago.

Davis, claimed off waivers from New Orleans in 2015, emerged as the starter alongside Brandon Marshall after Danny Trevathan signed with the Bears last summer. Davis led the team with 97 tackles.

