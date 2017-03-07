President Trump greeted the first group of tourists at the White House Tuesday morning as tours of the executive mansion resumed.

The group of about 100 tourists cheered and took photos with their cell phones as the president met them in a hallway near the East Room. They included fifth-graders from the Briarwood Christian School in Birmingham, Alabama.

Mr. Trump gestured for one boy, 10-year-old Jack Cornish of Birmingham, to “come over” and meet him. He hugged the president as the crowd cheered again, according to a pool report.

The White House resumed public tours this week; tickets must be obtained through congressional offices.

