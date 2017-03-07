KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - A former Western Michigan University football player has pleaded guilty to armed robbery.

Court documents say a plea agreement calls for 19-year-old Ronald George of Pittsburgh to continue cooperating with police, and prosecutors have agreed to drop charges of home invasion and larceny. The Kalamazoo Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2mg7sI2 ) George entered the plea March 3.

George is scheduled to be sentenced May 22. Armed robbery carries a penalty of up to life in prison. The plea agreement doesn’t include a sentencing recommendation from prosecutors.

George testified in court last month the crime was the idea of co-defendant Bryson White of Mason, Ohio. The two were set to play for the Broncos last fall, but were dismissed from the team following their arrests.

They’re accused of robbing a woman last August.

