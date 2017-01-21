Behind the Women’s March on Washington and a Day Without a Woman is a rich man: liberal billionaire George Soros.

A report released Tuesday by the conservative Media Research Center found Mr. Soros and his Open Society Foundations contributed $246 million between 2010 and 2014 to 100 of the 544 groups listed as partners of the Women’s March.

The Women’s March is the main U.S. organizer of the Wednesday worldwide general strike called a Day Without a Woman, held on International Women’s Day, which encourages women to skip work, wear red and forego shopping.

“While many celebrity voices were on stage on Jan. 21, highlighting what had become a massive, anti-Trump event, there was another influential voice not heard that day. It belonged to one man. George Soros,” said the MRC report.

Among the groups partnering with the Women’s March that received funding directly from Mr. Soros include the Center for Reproductive Rights, MoveOn.org, and the Human Rights Campaign.

The top recipient of Soros-related largesse were the ACLU, which received $37 million; Human Rights Watch at $32 million, and Planned Parenthood, a premier partner of the Women’s March, which accepted in part through its affiliates $21 million from Soros-funded organizations, said the report.

The Women’s March, held the day after the Trump inauguration, drew an estimated 500,000 people to Washington, D.C., with as many as five million participating in related events worldwide, according to various estimates.

Since then, however, the event and its follow-up Day Without a Woman have come under fire for a pursuing a staunch left-wing agenda that goes beyond opposition to Mr. Trump or support for women’s rights.

Pro-life women’s groups objected to being excluded from the Women’s March.

“While Planned Parenthood partnered with and sponsored the Women’s March, at least two pro-life groups were removed from the march’s ‘partners’ page,” said the report. “Organizers added ‘safe, legal, affordable abortion’ as a core principle of the march, alienating the conservative, pro-life women (and men) who otherwise supported the march.”

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus