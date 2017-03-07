EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The New York Giants are raising the average cost of non-club regular-season tickets by 4 percent.

The Giants announced the increase Tuesday in an email to season ticket holders. The team says it’s the first increase in season ticket prices for many patrons since the Giants moved into MetLife Stadium in 2010.

The email said all club seat prices remain the same as last season. They range from $160-$725.

The price for Field 1 seats in the lower level, approximately between the 30s on the west side of the stadium, will increase by $10. Preseason prices remain at 50 percent of regular-season prices.

All other non-club prices have increased by $5, with preseason pricing being approximately half of the regular-season price.

The range on ticket prices for non-club seats is $100-$190.

