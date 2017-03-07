MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) - Middle Tennessee offensive linemen Jonathan Roth and Treyton Peters have injuries that will prevent them from playing for the Blue Raiders again.

Blue Raiders coach Rick Stockstill said Tuesday that the two linemen had been medically disqualified. Stockstill said in a school release that “I really hate to see a young man’s career cut short because of things out of his control.”

Stockstill added that “both men will remain involved with the program” in some capacity.

Roth played nine games and made two starts as a redshirt freshman last season. Peters redshirted last year.

Middle Tennessee opens spring practice March 15.

