An illegal immigrant who was found holding his mother’s decapitated head by North Carolina police was charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday.

Oliver Mauricio Funes-Machada, 18, was arrested in Pilot on Monday shortly after he called 911. Franklin County officials who arrived at the Honduran national’s location found him holding the remains of 35-year-old Yesenia Funes Beatriz Machada.

“Complete and utter shock,” Ryan Reader, a neighbor, told a local CBS affiliate on Monday. “Pilot, Zebulon this whole area is a quiet area and I didn’t know what to expect when I got home and saw police cars and everything around.”

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff Terry Wright told the station that two children were found inside the building. Mrs. Machada’s husband was not home at the time of the killing, which took place around 1 p.m. EST.

“I think everybody needs to pray for the family,” Mr. Wright said. “It’s tough for the family, it’s tough for the neighborhood and it’s tough for the community. This is stuff you don’t see in this county and this state every day and it’s going to be a long road for the family to deal with this horrific situation.”

A spokesman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed to The Daily Caller on Tuesday that Mr. Funes-Machada is in the nation illegally.

“ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) has issued a detainer for Oliver Funes-Machado [sic], an unlawfully present Honduran national, following his arrest March 6 on local charges in Franklin County, North Carolina,” ICE spokesman Bryan Cox told the website.

The suspect is being held without bond in the Franklin County Detention Center. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

