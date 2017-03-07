The federal prosecutor nominated for the second-highest position in the Justice Department said Tuesday that he had not knowingly met with any Russian officials in the time since he was first contacted about the position in November and was not aware of any reason why he should recuse himself from any related investigation.

Rod Rosenstein, the nominee for deputy attorney general, pushed back against Senate Democrats’ assertions that he should appoint a special prosecutor to oversee any investigation into Russian meddling with the 2016 election.

“It is my job to make sure all investigations are conducted independently,” Mr. Rosenstein said at the outset of the hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. “Political affiliation is irrelevant to my work.”

As a result of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ announcement last week he would recuse himself from any investigation involving the presidential campaign, Mr. Rosenstein, the longest-serving U.S. Attorney in the country, would inherit any DOJ investigations into the presidential campaign.

Asked by Sen. Dianne Feinstein whether he would appoint a special prosecutor, Mr. Rosenstein said it was too soon to make that kind of determination because he is not currently privy to the type of information that he would need to review as part of any assessment.

“The answer is I am simply not in a position to answer that question because I am not in the position to know,” said Mr. Rosenstein, who has served as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland since 2005.

But he later said he would be open to the possibility of appointing a special prosecutor in instances where it was appropriate and warranted.

“It is vital the American people have trust,” Mrs. Feinstein, California Democrat, said at the outset of Tuesday’s nomination hearing. “I do not say this because I question the integrity or the ability of Mr. Rosenstein. This is about more than one individual.”

Asked whether he had met with any Russian officials, Mr. Rosenstein said that to his knowledge he had not, “at least not recently.”

Mr. Rosenstein said he was first contacted about serving as deputy attorney general when Mr. Sessions called him on Nov. 28. He also indicated that in his conversations with Mr. Session about the nomination that he had not ever spoken with the attorney general about Russian contacts with the Trump campaign.

Mr. Sessions, who supported President Trump during the campaign, disclosed last week that he had met twice with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the course of the campaign — a contradiction to testimony he gave during his own confirmation hearing.

The push from Democrats to get a special prosecutor appointed was met with stiff resistance from Republicans on the judiciary committee who said they had every faith in Mr. Rosenstein’s ability to independently oversee an investigation.

“Any insinuation that Mr. Rosenstein lacks the impartiality or professionalism necessary to handle these matters is out of line,” said Sen. Charles Grassley, Iowa Republican and the chairman of the judiciary committee. “He’s a career civil servant who has served with distinction during both the Bush and Obama administrations. His independence is beyond reproach.”

Mr. Sessions announcement of his recusal came last week after it was disclosed that he met with Mr. Kislyak once at his Senate office in his capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and a second time in a group setting with other ambassadors following a Heritage Foundation speech at the Republican National Convention.

Beyond those two meetings, Mr. Sessions said he did not believe that he had been in contact with anyone else working on behalf of the Russian government.

But his statement at a January confirmation hearing that he had not had communication with Russian officials, he said, was focused on the question of whether there had been constant contact between Trump campaign surrogates such as himself and Russian intelligence officers.

“I was taken aback a little bit about this brand-new information, this allegation that a surrogate — and I had been called a surrogate for Donald Trump — had been meeting continuously with Russian officials,” he said. “It struck me very hard, and that’s what I focused my answer on.”

He said that in retrospect he should have “slowed down” and acknowledged the meeting with one Russian official outside campaign activities.

