SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina’s coastal areas lead the state’s $20 billion tourism industry.

But Spartanburg County also set a record last year.

The Herald-Journal of Spartanburg reported (http://bit.ly/2mcB3lD) that travelers spent more than $390 million in Spartanburg County in 2016. Hotel occupancy increased to 74 percent.

Chris Jennings with the Spartanburg Convention & Visitors Bureau says the area has become a sports destination. Jennings says college sports and the Carolina Panthers’ summer training camp at Wofford College are a big attraction.

