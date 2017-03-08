ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Tyrod Taylor will remain the Buffalo Bills starter after the team announced it has restructured the player’s five-year contract extension.

The team revealed the news in a press release issued Wednesday, a day before the NFL’s free-agency period began. The Bills had until Saturday to determine whether to pick up the extension Taylor signed in August or part ways with the two-year starter.

Taylor’s long-term future in Buffalo had otherwise been in question since the season ended, when general manager Doug Whaley declined to say whether the team was committed to keeping the player. Newly hired coach Sean McDermott also declined to discuss Taylor’s future after he took over in January after Rex Ryan’s dismissal.

Taylor has a 15-14 record in two seasons with Buffalo.

