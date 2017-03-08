EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say high winds have downed power lines across northern Indiana, causing outages and delays on the Indiana Toll Road and the South Shore commuter rail line.

Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District spokesman John Parsons tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times that high-voltage power lines fell on the South Shore tracks in East Chicago on Wednesday, leading the district to hold trains at their originating stations.

The National Weather Service reported wind gusts up to 63 mph in nearby Gary.

State police say power lines also fell across the Toll Road in the same area, closing all lanes in both directions.

The Toll Road banned triple semitrailers, long doubles and high-profile oversize permit loads until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Utilities reported more than 10,000 Indiana customers lost power.

