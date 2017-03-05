A University of Michigan student faces up to 93 days in jail and a $500 fine for fabricating a politically motivated attack after the U.S. presidential election.

Halley Bass, 21, appeared in an Ann Arbor courtroom Monday and admitted that a report to police on Nov. 15 about a man who scratched her face with a safety pin was a tall tale. Her initial story fell apart during interviews with authorities regarding the Brexit and Donald Trump-inspired attack.

“I was suffering from depression at the time,” Ms. Bass told Judge Elizabeth Pollard Hines in the 15th District Court, Michigan Live reported. “I made a superficial scratch on my face. It was visible and I was embarrassed about what I’d done. So I made up a story and told a friend that a stranger had done it while I was walking. I was encouraged to report it to the police. I made the mistake of doing that.”

Ms. Bass confessed to the Ann Arbor Police Department and a member of the FBI on Jan. 18 that her story was a lie after it became obvious that her testimony contradicted surveillance footage.

“I had been in a discussion in my women’s lit [sic] weirdly, and there were a few people in my class that sort of said some things that scared me,” she said, the newspaper reported. “It was more like I wanted a concrete reason to be scared then to just talk, I guess.”

The student will be sentenced for one count of false report of a misdemeanor on March 22.

