A federal judge on Wednesday approved the state of Hawaii’s request to file an amended complaint challenging the constitutionality of President Trump’s latest executive order on travel and refugees, making it the first legal challenge to the revised order.

In a motion filed late Tuesday, attorneys representing the state asked a federal judge to issue a temporary restraining order to block implementation of the new executive order, which is set to take effect on March 16.

Hawaii was one of 18 states fighting the original travel ban in court. The state’s case had been put on hold after a lawsuit brought by the Washington Attorney General led to a nationwide injunction that prevented Mr. Trump’s original order from being enforced.

Mr. Trump signed the revised executive order Monday and rescinded the original order, a move that attorneys for Hawaii argued gives them the opportunity to amend and move forward with their case.

Under the new version of the order, visitors now will be banned for 90 days from six Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Iraq is no longer on the list. The new version will still halt for 120 days all refugee resettlement, though it removed the original order’s permanent ban on refugees from Syria, as well as exemptions for religious minorities, namely Christians.

In the court filings, Hawaii’s attorney general and attorneys aiding the state from the law firm Hogan Lovells argued that the new order discriminates against Muslims.

“Given that the new executive order began life as a ‘Muslim ban,’ its implementation also means that the state will be forced to tolerate a policy that disfavors one religion and violates the Establishment Clauses of both the federal and state constitutions,” the lawyers wrote.

They went on to detail how Hawaiian residents, businesses and universities would be negatively affected by the new order.

“The Executive Order means that thousands of individuals across the United States and in Hawai’i who have immediate family members living in the affected countries will now be unable to receive visits from those persons or to be reunited with them in the United States,” the lawyers said in their complaint. “It means that universities, employers, and other institutions throughout the United States and in Hawai’i will be unable to recruit or to welcome qualified individuals from the six designated countries. It threatens certain non-citizens within the United States and in Hawai’i with the possibility that they will be unable to travel abroad and return — for instance, because their visa only permits them one entry, or because their visa will have expired during the time the Executive Order is still in place.”

The order from U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson allowing Hawaii to file its amended complaint also sets a schedule for briefings in the case. The Justice Department must respond by Monday, while a phone conference call over the arguments will be held March 15 — the day before the new executive order is set to take effect.

