LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A federal judge has sentenced a Winchester man to two years in prison for hacking into a high school sports website to promote his online identity and harass and intimidate the website owner and others.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Lexington said 29-year-old Deric Lostutter was sentenced Wednesday for conspiring to illegally access a computer without authorization and lying to an FBI agent. Co-conspirator Noah McHugh of Alexandria, Virginia, was sentenced in January to eight months for accessing a computer without authorization.

Lostutter admitted he and McHugh hacked into a fan’s website for Steubenville High School sports teams in Ohio to bring attention to the rape of a West Virginia girl that two football players had been arrested for.

Prosecutors say Lostutter and McHugh accessed the administrator’s private email account and publicly posted a link to the emails.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus