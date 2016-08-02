Before the real free agent frenzy begins Thursday at 4 p.m., the Redskins extended restricted free agent tenders to running back Chris Thompson and inside linebacker Will Compton.

Both players can still negotiate with other teams, but the Redskins have the right to match any offer sheet within seven days. ESPN reported that Thompson was given a second-round tender, meaning that the Redskins would receive a second-round pick as compensation should they decline to match an offer for him. Compton was given an original round tender offer, meaning that the Redskins would receive equal draft compensation as was originally used on him.

That amounts to no compensation; Compton was an undrafted free agent.

Compton played in 15 games last season, starting all of them, and rarely left the field. He was second on the team in tackles behind Mason Foster, set up defensive alignments and called plays.

Thompson played in 16 games last season for the first time in his career, finally having recovered from persistent shoulder and back problems. He gained 5.2 yards per attempt on 68 rushes and caught 49 passes for 349 yards.

Thompson is behind Robert Kelley and Matt Jones on the depth chart but, just last week in Indianapolis, head coach Jay Gruden emphasized his value as a third down back.

“Even if you have a first, second down back I have no problem bringing Chris Thompson, a guy like that, off the bench,” Gruden said. “And bringing him out there. He’s a great pass protector, great route runner and he has great value in the national football league.”

Thompson, apparently, found out about the tender on Twitter.

“Well that’s nice to know…” Thompson tweeted, quoting a tweet from the Redskins account mentioning the move.

Thompson has since deleted the tweet and acknowledged his reaction.

“I’m sorry y’all I had a moment. Just wish I could’ve been the one to break news to you guys. Miscommunication on my part,” he said in a separate tweet.

Thompson’s original tweet wasn’t particularly incendiary, but he may have been trying to give his team the benefit of the doubt given that the Redskins personnel department hasn’t exactly been functioning at peak performance lately.

Players find out about deals via social media all the time, though not usually through their team’s own accounts. Oh well.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus