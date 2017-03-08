FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) - The University of North Alabama persuaded a judge Tuesday to block the Florence city school system from accepting a bid for a new middle school that might block access to a stadium.

The Times-Daily reports (http://bit.ly/2nfzHWw) Lauderdale County Circuit Judge Gil Self issued a temporary restraining order and set matter for hearing March 17, the same day the order expires.

The university says the school would obstruct city-owned Braly Stadium, where UNA plays football games.

The city, university and schools have been in talks over creating room between the building and the stadium, as well as adding up to 900 parking places.

The university offered on Feb. 20 to purchase the property, excluding a gymnasium. The school board opened bids one week ago, but remained in talks. On Friday, Florence schools officials agreed to allow UNA access to the property for an appraisal.

Interim Superintendent Connie Wallace said the school system faces a March 24 deadline to accept the bid. Wallace said the board had 30 days to accept the bid, and the university thought the school system had agreed to wait until the end of that time. But Wallace said that if system had waited and UNA had still sued, the school system would have had to restart the bidding process.

“I feel like we will win this,” Wallace said. “We want what’s best for the children. We want what’s best for the citizens.”

In a statement released prior to the judge’s decision, Kitts said the university was “puzzled and disheartened by the sudden change of heart on the 30-day delay, and by the fact that it came without any advance notice to UNA and other stakeholders. Once again, there is a lack of cooperation and a rush to judgment that will negatively impact UNA and the Florence community for the next half century.”

