Vernon Davis is a Redskin for three more years.

That’s the message Davis posted on his Snapchat account early Wednesday morning and, once the sun came up, the Redskins announced that they had indeed re-signed the veteran tight end.

The Washington Post reported that the deal is worth $15 million.

By inking Davis to a new deal now, the Redskins prevented the 6-3, 248-pound tight end from becoming a free agent Thursday. Davis is the first domino to fall this week while others, including Chris Baker, DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon, are a day away from the open market.

He may have been eager to stay home. Davis, 33, is from D.C. and played at Dunbar H.S. and then Maryland. By resigning, he gets to continue his career at home.

Davis played all 16 games last season, making 14 starts. He caught 44 passes for 583 yards and two touchdowns last season, his 11th in the NFL.

