Stung by recent election defeats, Democrats are leading the charge to lower the voting age to 17, with a little help from liberal billionaire George Soros.

In California, Democratic legislators introduced this week a landmark bill, ACA 10, that would give the Golden State the nation’s youngest statewide voting age by lowering the threshold from 18 to 17 in the name of reversing the slide in voter turnout.

“Young people are our future,” said Democratic Assembly member Evan Low, the measure’s sponsor. “Lowering the voting age will help give them a voice in the democratic process and instill a lifelong habit of voting.”

The proposal comes as the most ambitious of a host of efforts to chip away at the 18-year-old voting age as Democrats seek to bring into the fold younger voters, who traditionally support more liberal causes and candidates than do their elders.

“It is a transparent ploy to pad the Democratic vote,” said John J. Pitney Jr., American politics professor at Claremont McKenna College in Claremont, California, referring to the California bill.

Mr. Soros is on board: His Open Society Foundations is among the left-wing philanthropies backing FairVote, which has expanded its advocacy for reforms such as a national popular vote in order to exert downward pressure on the voting age.

The group supports allowing 17-year-olds who will turn 18 before the general election to vote in primaries and caucuses, a policy catching on in many states.

Twenty-one states and the District of Columbia now allow 17-year-olds to participate in some primary and caucus elections, according to FairVote.

“Most have done this by state law, but others by changing state party rules,” said FairVote. “Parties may request allowing 17-year-old primary voting by asserting their First Amendment freedom of association rights.”

In four states — Alaska, Hawaii, Washington and Wyoming — those just shy of 18 may participate in Democratic but not Republican ones.

In some instances, 17 is just the beginning, as evidenced by the “Vote16” movement. At least two Maryland cities — Takoma Park and Hyattsville — have in recent years allowed 16-year-olds to vote in municipal elections, according to the National Youth Rights Association.

“Research shows that 16- and 17-year-olds are intellectually ready to vote,” says Vote16USA, a project of Generation Citizen. “For example, on average 16-year-olds possess the same level of civic knowledge as 21-year-olds.”

That said, even some Democrats are leery of giving younger teens access to the ballot. In November, San Francisco voters defeated by 52 to 47 percent a ballot measure permitting 16-year-old voters in city elections.

“The political motivation for the ‘Vote 16’ movement appears to arise from the belief that 16 and 17 years old voters might be more willing to support free-spending candidates and issues than older and more business-oriented citizens,” said the ballot pamphlet argument against Proposition F.

