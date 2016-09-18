Wide receiver DeSean Jackson has all-but inked a deal to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Assuming no breakdown in contract talks before 4 p.m. Thursday, when players can officially sign new deals as free agents, Jackson will leave the Redskins after three seasons as Washington’s signature deep threat.

Jackson led the NFL with an average 19.03 yards per reception over his three years with the Redskins from 2014-16.

With Jackson and Pierre Garcon, who is expected to sign with the 49ers as soon as the 4 p.m. deadline hits, both reportedly headed elsewhere, the Redskins will have to replace 42.7 percent of their passing offense next season.

