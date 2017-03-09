SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Authorities say suspended Oakland Raiders player Aldon Smith was detained in San Francisco after an SUV he was a passenger in collided with an undercover San Francisco police car, injuring two officers.

KTVU reports (http://bit.ly/2lItypu ) Thursday that two police officers were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Their identities were not immediately released. Their conditions were not available.

Smith was detained for public intoxication.

The SUV was driven by a woman who was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving. Another passenger was released at the scene.

Smith, a linebacker who technically is still on the roster of the Raiders, has played less than 20 games in the last three seasons.

The NFL had been expected to review his status this month after he received a one-year suspension for violating the league’s rules on substance abuse.

___

Information from: KTVU-TV.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus