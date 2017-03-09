No blockbusters, but the Redskins made a few moves to bolster their defense on Thursday at the start of the NFL free agent signing period.

Washington added free agent defensive linemen Terrell McClain and Stacy McGee and safety D.J. Swearinger.

McClain comes from Dallas and will earn more than $21 million over four years, according to the Dallas Morning News. McGee, a former Raider, signed a five-year deal worth up to $25 million, according to Pro Football Talk.

Both will help fill the role of departed defensive lineman Chris Baker, who signed with the Buccaneers.

Swearinger’s deal is for three years and is worth $4.5 million per year, with $6 million in year one according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Swearinger, 25, snagged three interceptions in a full season for the Cardinals last year. Swearinger lacks the speed to be an elite coverage safety, but plays well in the box. He had a bounce-back year in Arizona after being cut by the Texans, the team that drafted him in the second-round in 2013, after just two seasons in the league.

