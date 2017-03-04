Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins made a personal appeal to team owner Daniel Snyder asking that he be traded, but Snyder told him not to get his hopes up, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

Yikes.

For the last two weeks — since the General Manager went missing and the chain of command in Ashburn became a topic of much debate — the general perception of the Redskins has been that of a franchise falling apart at the seams.

A report claiming that the franchise quarterback wants out shouldn’t be surprising, given the circumstances, but it certainly doesn’t help the team as it tries to lure free agents and resign current players.

The Redskins have Cousins, for now, under the exclusive franchise tag. Cousins has yet to sign the deal, which would pay him a fully-guaranteed $24 million in 2017.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus