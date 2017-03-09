DALLAS (AP) - Tony Romo remained with the Cowboys as the first day of free agency wrapped up Thursday, although the quarterback essentially said goodbye to Dallas fans in a video posted on Twitter.

Romo wasn’t released when the NFL opened for business after being told he would be, with reports surfacing hours before players could officially join other teams that the Cowboys were seeking a trade to try to get something for their former 10-year starter.

Not long after news broke that Houston had traded Brock Osweiler to Cleveland, which led to instant speculation that the Texans would target Romo, the four-time Pro Bowler posted the video from the workout room in his house. He thanked fans and said “it’s been a crazy 48 hours here.”

Romo, who turns 37 next month and missed most of the past two seasons with injuries, lost the starting job to rookie Dak Prescott while rehabbing a back injury sustained in the preseason.

