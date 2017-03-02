The Redskins fired general manager Scot McCloughan Thursday, ending weeks of speculation over his role in the organization.

“The Washington Redskins have released Scot McCloughan from the organization effective immediately,” President Bruce Allen said in a statement. “We wish him success in his future endeavors. The team will have no further comment on his departure. The organization remains confident in our personnel department as we execute our free agency plans as well as prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft.”

McCloughan had just finished the second year of a four-year deal that was initially marketed as one that would bring a smart football mind in to call the shots on personnel decisions.

Over the last weeks, though, McCloughan was clearly on the margins of the organization and removed from decision making.

He did not attend the NFL Scouting Combine, the largest college scouting event of the year, last week in Indianapolis. Allen and a team spokesman claimed his absence was due to the death of his 100-year-old grandmother, which rang false given that her passing had come nearly a month before and McCloughan had already returned to work in the interim.

McCloughan was not at Redskins Park for the start of the NFL’s legal tampering period on Tuesday, making it clear that he was disconnected from the organization as important contract negotiations took place.

Allen and cap guru Eric Schaffer have been working as the de facto general managers with McCloughan out of the building, but his firing leaves the Redskins without a critical employee at one of the most pivotal points in the offseason.

