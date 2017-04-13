Congress this week will vote on legislation to offer permanent health care benefits to more than 22,000 retired coal miners, ending a lengthy standoff on Capitol Hill that had left the retirees unsure about their future coverage.

Lawmakers reached the deal as part of broader spending-bill negotiations. If passed, the measure will fulfill the government’s decades-old promise to ensure all retired miners have health care benefits for the rest of their lives.

“The announcement of a permanent fix is great news for all of the hardworking miners and family members who have been constantly worried about losing the healthcare benefits they earned,” said Rep. David McKinley, West Virginia Republican who introduced the health car bill in the House. “For six years, we’ve been leading this fight and I am pleased to see we are about to cross the finish line. Coal mining families deserve peace of mind and know that their healthcare benefits will no longer be threatened and I’d like to thank the leadership in both the Senate and the House for addressing this permanently.”

But the deal covers only health care and does nothing to address miners’ pensions, another looming problem that lawmakers of both parties want to deal with. Sen. Joe Manchin, West Virginia Democrat, Sen. Rob Portman, Ohio Republican, and a number of others have proposed legislation that would permanently secure pensions for thousands of retired miners.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opposed the measure and wanted to deal only with health care, leading some lawmakers to stress that there’s much more work to be done.

“A great victory for our coal miners today. The government has finally reached a deal guaranteeing them the permanent healthcare they earned,” Sen. Sherrod Brown, Ohio Democrat, tweeted Monday morning. “But the fight isn’t over. These workers were promised pensions too & we must not give up until the government makes good on that promise.”