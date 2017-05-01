SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The Deseret News, the Spectrum in St. George, Utah; and the Daily Universe at Brigham Young University in Utah were named the winners Monday in the general excellence category of the Utah Idaho Spokane Associated Press Association’s news contest.

The staff of the Twin Falls Times-News in Idaho won the William H. Cowles III Memorial Award for public service reporting for their coverage of the sexual assault of a young girl that divided a community, which the judges described as an example of what journalism and public service looks like.

Top investigative honors for newspapers over 300,000 weekly circulation went to Alex Stuckey of The Salt Lake Tribune for coverage of sexual assault allegations against a former Utah State football player. The judges said Stuckey’s classic accountability reporting may have save other women from becoming victims.

Newspapers competed in three size divisions: for newspapers under 100,000 weekly circulation; papers of 100,000 to 299,999 weekly circulation; and papers over 300,000 weekly circulation.

Here is a complete list of winners in the 2016 contest:

WINNERS LIST IN CIRCULATION GROUP III - 300,000 CIRCULATION AND ABOVE:

Beat Reporting: 1, Daphne Chen, Salt Lake City Deseret News, “Health”; 2, Nate Carlisle, The Salt Lake Tribune, “The Polygamy Beat: Covering the FLDS”; 3, Kelsey Dallas, Salt Lake City Deseret News, “Religion.”

Editorials: 1, The Salt Lake Tribune; 2, Hal Boyd, Salt Lake City Deseret News, “A Troubling Trend toward Liberal Illiberalism - Inclusion by Exclusion; UVU’s Mural Becomes Educational Exclamation Point.”

Feature Photo: 1, Spenser Heaps, Salt Lake City Deseret News, “Homeless”; 2, Colin Mulvany, The (Spokane) Spokesman-Review, “Joy Ride”; 3, Laura Seitz, Salt Lake City Deseret News, “Umbrella.”

Feature Story: 1, Zach Kyle, Dave Staats and Darin Oswald, Boise Idaho Statesman, “This Boise Teen Nearly Jumped from 8 Floors up. Here’s what Stopped him”; 2, Matthew Piper and Trent Nelson, The Salt Lake Tribune, “Alone on the Range”; 3, Mariah Noble, The Salt Lake Tribune, “A Lost Boy’s Tragic Odyssey.”

General News Photo: 1, Ravell Call, Salt Lake City Deseret News, “Trooper Funeral”; 2, Chris Detrick, The Salt Lake Tribune, “Trump Rally”; 3, Trent Nelson, The Salt Lake Tribune, “Bernie Sanders in Utah.”

General Reporting: 1, Jennifer Graham, Salt Lake City Deseret News, “What Families should know about Organ Donation”; 2, Mark Shenefelt, Ogden Standard Examiner, “Anatomy of an Investigation: How the Tanis Ukena got Arrested”; 3, Alex Stuckey, The Salt Lake Tribune, “For the Homeless and others who Lived ‘a Complicated Life,’ Utah’s Inn Between Offers a Comfortable Place to Die.”

Graphic Artist: 1, Todd Adams, The Salt Lake Tribune.

Investigative Reporting: 1, Alex Stuckey, The Salt Lake Tribune, “Resurrecting the Torrey Green investigations”; 2, Boise Idaho Statesman, “Idaho Rancher Shooting Investigation”; 3, Katie McKellar, Salt Lake City Deseret News, “Who is Running the Salt Lake County Recorder’s Office?.”

Online: Best Website: 1, The Salt Lake Tribune; 2, Salt Lake City Deseret News; 3, Boise Idaho Statesman.

Online: Breaking News: 1, Salt Lake City Deseret News; 2, Ogden Standard Examiner, “Tornado Touches Down in Washington Terrace, Utah”; 3, The Salt Lake Tribune.

Online: Special Package: 1, Jeffrey D. Allred , Daphne Chen and Matthew Montgomery, Salt Lake City Deseret News, “Everyday Angels”; 2, Jill Castellano, The Salt Lake Tribune, “Not Native Enough”; 3, Emma Penrod, The Salt Lake Tribune, “Waste Water?: July’s Massive Bloom of Toxic Algae was a Wake-Up Call for Utah Waterways.”

Personal Column: 1, Shawn Vestal, The (Spokane) Spokesman-Review; 2, Jay Evensen, Salt Lake City Deseret News; 3, Paul Rolly, The Salt Lake Tribune.

Photo Illustration: 1, Francisco Kjolseth, The Salt Lake Tribune, “Data Breach.”

Picture Story/Photo Essay: 1, Jeffrey Allred, Salt Lake City Deseret News, “Kidney”; 2, Colin Mulvany, The (Spokane) Spokesman-Review, “Being Rachel”; 3, Benjamin Zack, Ogden Standard Examiner, “Fresh Off the Streets.”

Portfolio: 1, Jeffrey Allred, Salt Lake City Deseret News; 2, Benjamin Zack, Ogden Standard Examiner; 3, Matt Herp, Ogden Standard Examiner.

Portrait: 1, Kristin Murphy, Salt Lake City Deseret News, “Joanne”; 2, Francisco Kjolseth, The Salt Lake Tribune, “Aaron Maund”; 3, Briana Scroggins, Ogden Standard Examiner, “Crashing Colors.”

Reviews: 1, Sean P. Means, The Salt Lake Tribune; 2, Whitney Wilde, Salt Lake City Deseret News, “Theater”; 3, Christine Rappleye, Salt Lake City Deseret News, “Book.”

Series or Special Project: 1, Jesse Hyde, Lois M Collins and Lauren Fields, Salt Lake City Deseret News, “Suicide Series: Affluent and Rural Challenges, 2 Sidebars”; 2, Amy Joi O’Donoghue, Salt Lake City Deseret News, “The Two States of Utah: A Story of Boom and Bust”; 3, Allison Pond and Lauren Fields, Salt Lake City Deseret News, “Refugee Series: A Deseret News Editor Visits a Camp, etc..”

Sport Feature Photo: 1, Spenser Heaps, Salt Lake City Deseret News, “RSL Goal”; 2, Trent Nelson, The Salt Lake Tribune, “Reflection”; 3, Jeffrey Allred, Salt Lake City Deseret News, “Morgan Volleyball.”

Sports Column: 1, Doug Robinson, Salt Lake City Deseret News; 2, Brad Rock, Salt Lake City Deseret News; 3, Gordon Monson, The Salt Lake Tribune, “Trump, BYU and Edwards.”

Sports Feature: 1, Christopher Kamrani, The Salt Lake Tribune, “Rio and the Zika Threat”; 2, Christopher Kamrani, The Salt Lake Tribune, “Running the Numbers - BYU Stats Prof Eyes Rio Marathon”; 3, Kyle Goon, The Salt Lake Tribune, “Party Hardly - Draft Day Jitters.”

Sports Photo: 1, Jeffrey Allred, Salt Lake City Deseret News, “Save”; 2, Jeffrey Allred, Salt Lake City Deseret News, “Trample”; 3, Trent Nelson, The Salt Lake Tribune, “Twisted Helmet.”

Spot News Photo: 1, Jeffrey Allred, Salt Lake City Deseret News, “Apartment Fire”; 2, Ravell Call, Salt Lake City Deseret News, “Hoist”; 3, Lennie Mahler, The Salt Lake Tribune, “Rio Grande Shooting.”

Spot News Story: 1, Brian Maffly and Thomas Burr, The Salt Lake Tribune, “Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument in Southern Utah”; 2, The Salt Lake Tribune, “Three Campaigns, One Day.”

Spot Sports Story: 1, The Salt Lake Tribune, “Jazz Legend Jerry Sloan’s Battle with Parkinson’s”; 2, The Salt Lake Tribune, “Death of Coaching Legend LaVell Edwards.”

General Excellence: 1, Salt Lake City Deseret News.

WINNERS LIST IN CIRCULATION GROUP II - 100,000-299,999 CIRCULATION:

Beat Reporting: 1, Alex Riggins, Twin Falls Times-News, “Criminal Justice”; 2, Laurie Welch, Twin Falls Times-News, “Health”; 3, Court Mann, Provo Daily Herald, “Music.”

Editorials: 1, Scott Tittrington, Provo Daily Herald.

Feature Photo: 1, Jordan Allred, The (St. George) Spectrum, “Amadeo Wauneka”; 2, Dominic Valente, Provo Daily Herald, “Ready to Rodeo”; 3, Isaac Hale, Provo Daily Herald, “May I have this Dance?.”

Feature Story: 1, David Ashby, Pocatello Idaho State Journal, “Pocatello Native Recalls being Kidnapped, Raped Twice by Family Friend”; 2, Brian Passey, The (St. George) Spectrum, “Gratitude in Tragedy: Widower Mourns, Celebrates Wife”; 3, Alex Riggins, Twin Falls Times-News, “Jerome’s Inferno: Tenants Displaced by Apartment Fire Tell of Loss, Rebuilding.”

General News Photo: 1, Chris Caldwell, The (St. George) Spectrum, “Life is Beautiful Festival”; 2, Casie Forbes, The (St. George) Spectrum, “Salt Lake Comic Con Fan Xperience Cosplayers.”

General Reporting: 1, Bree Burkitt, The (St. George) Spectrum, “28 years later: The story of Gordon Church and his Killers”; 2, Laurie Welch, Twin Falls Times-News, “After School App Displays Nude Student Photos, Sex Talk, Bullying”; 3, David Ashby, Pocatello Idaho State Journal, “A Higher Power - Rescued Man Credits God for his Survival in S.E. Idaho Mountains.”

Investigative Reporting: 1, David DeMille, The (St. George) Spectrum, “St. George Area’s Housing Crisis”; 2, Kurt Hanson and Braley Dodson, Provo Daily Herald, “BYU Police Accessed Thousands of External Agencies’ Police Records, Actions Questioned.”

Online: Best Website: 1, The (St. George) Spectrum; 2, Provo Daily Herald; 3, Twin Falls Times-News.

Personal Column: 1, Court Mann, Provo Daily Herald, “The Skinny”; 2, Doug Fox, Provo Daily Herald, “The Skinny”; 3, Michael O’Donnell, Pocatello Idaho State Journal.

Picture Story/Photo Essay: 1, Chris Caldwell, The (St. George) Spectrum, “Bands of America”; 2, Jordan Allred, The (St. George) Spectrum, “Iron County Law Enforcement Practice Responding to Active Shooter Scenario.”

Portfolio: 1, Jordan Allred, The (St. George) Spectrum; 2, Chris Caldwell, The (St. George) Spectrum.

Portrait: 1, Chris Caldwell, The (St. George) Spectrum, “Raymond Black”; 2, Casie Forbes, The (St. George) Spectrum, “Rob Prior Paints Live at Salt Lake Comic Con Fan Xperience.”

Reviews: 1, Doug Fox, Provo Daily Herald, “Rock Reviews”; 2, Emily Havens, The (St. George) Spectrum; 3, Matthew Jacobson, The (St. George) Spectrum, “Film Geek.”

Series or Special Project: 1, Provo Daily Herald, “The Autism Puzzle”; 2, David DeMille, The (St. George) Spectrum, “Lake Powell Pipeline”; 3, Provo Daily Herald, “Provo City Center Temple.”

Sport Feature Photo: 1, Chris Caldwell, The (St. George) Spectrum, “Pine View Versus Desert Hills Finals”; 2, Chris Caldwell, The (St. George) Spectrum, “Jessica Gonzalez.”

Sports Column: 1, Jared Lloyd, Provo Daily Herald, “The Front Row”; 2, Justin Giles, The (St. George) Spectrum, “Beehive Football.”

Sports Feature: 1, Justin Giles, The (St. George) Spectrum, “St. George’s Trey Amico Ready to Break Tiger Woods’ Record at Junior Worlds”; 2, Madison Guernsey, Pocatello Idaho State Journal, “Football, Faith and Dedication have led Lorenzo Terry III from Tragedy and Hardship to Promise and Hope”; 3, Steve Kiggins, The (St. George) Spectrum, “SUU’s Tenille Rhodes has Branded Herself as one of Nation’s Top Collegiate Cowgirls.”

Sports Photo: 1, Chris Caldwell, The (St. George) Spectrum, “True Grit”; 2, Dominic Valente, Provo Daily Herald, “The Thrill of Victory”; 3, Jordan Allred, The (St. George) Spectrum, “Morgan Haag Scores to Force Overtime.”

Spot News Photo: 1, Sammy Jo Hester, Provo Daily Herald, “Stabbing at Mountain View”; 2, Isaac Hale, Provo Daily Herald, “Tragic Trench Collapse in American Fork”; 3, Chris Caldwell, The (St. George) Spectrum, “Warehouse Fire.”

Spot News Story: 1, Kurt Hanson, Provo Daily Herald, “Five Injured in Stabbing at Mountain View High School, Suspect in Custody”; 2, Alex Riggins, Twin Falls Times-News, “Police Make Arrest in Drive-by Shooting Murder of 15-year-old Boy that Shocked City”; 3, Shelbie Harris, Pocatello Idaho State Journal, “Pit Bull Mauling Sends 4-year-old to Hospital.”

Spot Sports Story: 1, Jared Lloyd, Provo Daily Herald, “Legendary LaVell.”

General Excellence: 1, The (St. George) Spectrum.

WINNERS LIST IN CIRCULATION GROUP I - CIRCULATION UNDER 100,000:

Beat Reporting: 1, The (Provo) Daily Universe (BYU), “Federal/State Government”; 2, Samantha Malott, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, “Crime and the Courts”; 3, The (Provo) Daily Universe (BYU), “Education/Title IX.”

Editorials: 1, Devin Rokyta, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, “Trump, Cats and Dying Children”; 2, Jim McKiernan, Bonner County Daily Bee; 3, Lee Rozen, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, “School Funding, College Faculty and the Election.”

Feature Photo: 1, Eli Lucero, The (Logan) Herald Journal, “Ballet”; 2, Chanse Watson, Shoshone News-Press, “Remembering the Sunshine Mine Disaster, 44 Years Later”; 3, Geoff Crimmins, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, “Reflected Building.”

Feature Story: 1, Shanon Quinn, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, “ATTICUS’ JOURNEY: Pullman Boy Kicking Cancer with a Smile”; 2, Sarah Averett, The (Provo) Daily Universe (BYU), “Prepping and Religion Fit Hand in Hand”; 3, David Gunter, Bonner County Daily Bee, “Church’s Warmth Burns Bright 73 Years Later.”

General News Photo: 1, Geoff Crimmins, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, “Over the Wall”; 2, Caroline Lobsinger, Bonner County Daily Bee, “Reflecting on the Fun of the ‘50s”; 3, John Zsiray, The (Logan) Herald Journal, “Pheasant Launch.”

General Reporting: 1, Sean Dolan, The (Logan) Herald Journal, “Not a Drop to Drink’ - Mendon-Area Household on 10th Year Without Well and no Water Hookup”; 2, Amy Macavinta, The (Logan) Herald Journal, “Rescuers at Risk”; 3, Theresa Davis, The (Provo) Daily Universe (BYU), “Bears Ears National Monument Proposal Creates Tensions in Utah.”

Graphic Artist: 1, Caroline Lobsinger, Bonner County Daily Bee.

Investigative Reporting: 1, Shanon Quinn, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, “Feral Cats Gassed at the University of Idaho”; 2, Keith Kinnaird, Bonner County Daily Bee, “Ford Calls Foul Over Fake Website”; 3, Amanda Beal, Rexburg Standard Journal, “Hospital Officials Revoke Privileges of Local Doctor.”

Online: Best Website: 1, Craig Staszkow, Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

Online: Breaking News: 1, Nate Cunningham, The (Provo) Daily Universe (BYU), “Legendary Football Coach LaVell Edwards Dies at 86”; 2, Kristen Kerr and Jordan Murray, The (Provo) Daily Universe (BYU), “Protestors Deliver Petition to BYU Administration Regarding Sexual Assault.”

Online: Special Package: 1, The (Provo) Daily Universe (BYU), “Honorably Released: When the Best Two Years Don’t Turn out as Expected”; 2, Abby Hay, Ashley Lee and Kjersten Johnson, The (Provo) Daily Universe (BYU), “America’s 2016 Presidential Candidates”; 3, Jordan Murray, The (Provo) Daily Universe (BYU), “Saving Journalism.”

Personal Column: 1, Charles McCollum, The (Logan) Herald Journal, “Editor’s Corner.”

Picture Story/Photo Essay: 1, Ari Davis, The (Provo) Daily Universe (BYU), “Triple-Double King Kyle Collinsworth Leaves his Mark on BYU Basketball”; 2, Ari Davis, The (Provo) Daily Universe (BYU), “BYU v. Toledo — the Game in Pictures.”

Portfolio: 1, Eli Lucero, The (Logan) Herald Journal; 2, Geoff Crimmins, Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

Portrait: 1, Caroline Lobsinger, Bonner County Daily Bee, “Sandemonium 2016”; 2, Geoff Crimmins, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, “Natalie Greenfield.”

Series or Special Project: 1, The (Provo) Daily Universe (BYU), “Millenials and Religion”; 2, The (Provo) Daily Universe (BYU), “Sexual Assault Reporting at BYU; Outrage and Change”; 3, Sydney Jorgensen and Gavin Fowler, The (Provo) Daily Universe (BYU), “NCAA “Pay to Play” is Changing the Future of College Sports.”

Sport Feature Photo: 1, John Zsiray, The (Logan) Herald Journal, “Snowy Soccer”; 2, John Zsiray, The (Logan) Herald Journal, “20/20 Vision”; 3, Eric Plummer, Bonner County Daily Bee, “King of the Kongcrete Coming.”

Sports Column: 1, Michael-Shawn Dugar, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, “Dawgs, Cougs and Vandals”; 2, Eric Plummer, Bonner County Daily Bee.

Sports Feature: 1, Eric Plummer, Bonner County Daily Bee, “They’re Willing to Put it on the Line”’; 2, Michael-Shawn Dugar, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, “Success Over Struggles: Khalin Smith Overcomes Homelessness, Family Tragedies to Earn Starting Role with Vandals”; 3, Cheyenne Costa, The (Provo) Daily Universe (BYU), “Differing Philosophies Frame Debate over Pitching Injuries.”

Sports Photo: 1, Eric Plummer, Bonner County Daily Bee, “Woo Pig Sooie!”; 2, Josh McDonald, Shoshone News-Press, “Throw it Down, Little Man”; 3, Ari Davis, The (Provo) Daily Universe (BYU), “Taysom or Tanner? Time for a Change for BYU Football.”

Spot News Photo: 1, Eli Lucero, The (Logan) Herald Journal, “Truck Fire”; 2, Geoff Crimmins, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, “Electrical Fire”; 3, Greg Eichelberger, Blackfoot Morning News, “Tragic Fire.”

Spot News Story: 1, Nate Cunningham, The (Provo) Daily Universe (BYU), “Legendary Football Coach LaVell Edwards Dies at 86”; 2, Kristen Kerr, The (Provo) Daily Universe (BYU), “Protestors Deliver Petition to BYU Administration Regarding Sexual Assault”; 3, Keith Kinnaird, Bonner County Daily Bee, “Officer Rescues Boater on River.”

Spot Sports Story: 1, Nate Cunningham, The (Provo) Daily Universe (BYU), “Legendary BYU Football Coach LaVell Edwards Dies at 86”; 2, Michael-Shawn Dugar, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, “Vandals Dig Deep to Win Big Sky Tournament”; 3, Nate Cunningham, The (Provo) Daily Universe (BYU), “BYU Football Wins Fourth Straight; Loses Taysom Hill.”

General Excellence: 1, The (Provo) Daily Universe (BYU).

WINNERS IN ALL CIRCULATION GROUPS:

William H. Cowles III Memorial Award for Public Service: 1, Twin Falls Times-News, “The Fawnbrook Incident”; 2, The Salt Lake Tribune, “Campus Sexual Assault: Coverage that led to Change and Charges”; 3, Provo Daily Herald, “The Autism Puzzle.”