Former Redskins linebacker London Fletcher and Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson spent their careers making countless plays against the Philadelphia Eagles.

At the NFL Draft in Philadelphia on Saturday, Fletcher and Pearson made sure Philly fans knew it.

Fletcher and Pearson each taunted Eagles fans before they announced the draft pick for the Redskins and Cowboys.

.@lfletcher59 giving it right back to the Philly crowd.#HTTR

— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) April 29, 2017





Drew Pearson is very much about that life

— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 29, 2017





Why watch the WWE when you can see theater at the NFL draft?