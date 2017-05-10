MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The fresh start for wide receiver Michael Floyd’s sidetracked career will come at home in Minnesota.

According to a person with direct knowledge of the deal, Floyd has agreed to sign a one-year contract worth $1.5 million with the Vikings. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday because the team had yet to announce the addition of Floyd, who finished last season with Super Bowl champion New England after a drunken driving arrest led to his departure from his original team Arizona.

“Happy as ever!!! Happy to get to work,” Floyd wrote on his Twitter account .

Floyd is a native of St. Paul, the capital city where he was a two-time winner of the Minnesota Associated Press Player of the Year award at Cretin-Derham Hall High School, the program that produced NFL players like Steve Walsh, Chris Weinke, Corbin Lacina, Matt Birk, Ryan Harris and Seantrel Henderson, as well as baseball stars Paul Molitor and Joe Mauer.

After three alcohol-related incidents while he was at Notre Dame, including a drunken driving charge the summer before his senior season, Floyd underwent counseling and vowed to disassociate himself from certain people who’d influenced his behavior.

The Cardinals were confident enough in his character to pick him in the first round of the 2012 draft, 13th overall. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Floyd went on to average 823 yards and five touchdowns receiving over his first four years in the league while missing only one game and establishing himself as a speedy, field-stretching sidekick to star Larry Fitzgerald.

In 2016, his production waned, mirroring a drop-off for the entire Cardinals team. Then on Dec. 12, police found him unresponsive at the wheel of his vehicle while it was running at an intersection, reporting a blood alcohol level of 0.217, more than 2½ times legal limit in Arizona.

Released by the Cardinals two days later, Floyd eventually signed with the Patriots and played in two regular-season games with one touchdown catch. He appeared in one playoff game but wasn’t active for the AFC championship game or the Super Bowl.

Floyd pleaded guilty on Feb. 17 to a second offense, extreme drunken driving in Scottsdale, Arizona. He was sentenced to 24 days in jail and 96 days of home confinement, plus alcohol counseling and a $5,000 fine. That means he can’t leave Arizona until June 17, which is after minicamp is over for the Vikings. He’ll be challenged to catch up quickly in training camp, with the likelihood of an NFL-levied suspension looming, as well as punishment for the drunken driving charge.

Floyd, whose contract contains incentives that could push the value as high as $6 million, will be behind Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. There’s also 2016 first-round draft pick Laquon Treadwell coming off a quiet rookie year. Recent draft picks Rodney Adams and Stacy Coley have crowded the depth chart, too, with kickoff return ability adding to their value.

The Vikings will have 12 wide receivers under contract, with Floyd and Jarius Wright the oldest at age 27.

