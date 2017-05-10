BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Officials with Idaho’s largest school district say they are tightening financial controls after an audit found questionable purchases on a high school principal’s school credit card.

The Idaho Statesman (http://bit.ly/2r2Hbz9 ) reports that West Ada School District will audit high school every year instead of every two years. Purchases made by principals will now be reviewed by the district regional director instead of at the school level.

The district will also enforce more training for school staff.

According to the audit released last month, Mountain View High School Principal Aaron Maybon used a school credit card to buy five tickets to an NFL Baltimore Ravens game, admission to a zoo in Utah and $200 in lodging at a hotel at the end of a school trip.

Maybon has since voluntarily repaid the district nearly $1,900 for his purchases.

___

Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com