OMAHA — On paper, it should have worked: Run an anti-Trump Democratic candidate for mayor with the backing of Sen. Bernard Sanders in a city that swung for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

But Democrat Heath Mello, 37, lost the Omaha mayor’s race Tuesday to Republican incumbent Jean Stothert after sending mixed messages on abortion — and after his efforts to rev up the progressive base by aligning himself with Mr. Sanders appeared to backfire.

“It ginned up their base on the left, but it inflamed ours,” said Dave Boomer, spokesman for Republican Mayor Jean Stothert.

“You had Heath Mello saying he was pretty excited about Bernie Sanders coming,” Mr. Boomer said. “Well, there are a lot more conservatives in Omaha than socialists. And the guy is a socialist.”

Ms. Stothert, 63, won reelection by 53 to 47 percent in a race that was pitched by Democrats as a referendum on President Trump, who won red-state Nebraska but lost blue-tilting Omaha to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in November.

The race became a focal point for progressives. Mr. Mellowas endorsed by Our Revolution, the pro-Sanders political-action committee, and brought in the Vermont senator and Democratic National Committee chair Keith Ellison for an April rally in Omaha.

But that progressive unity fractured after Mr. Mello’s record as a pro-life Democrat came to light, touching off a fierce national debate over whether the Democratic tent had enough room for abortion foes.

Mr. Mello, who had sponsored and backed bills restricting abortion access in the state legislature, later said that while he was personally opposed to abortion, he would “never do anything to restrict access to reproductive care.”

“They really stepped in it. We just sat by and got out the popcorn and watched it all unfold,” Mr. Boomer said.

On the ground, the campaign focused for the most part on municipal issues like potholes, public safety, taxes and a proposed streetcar project, although Mr. Mello continued to play the Trump card until the end, blasting the president for the “travel ban” and Obamacare repeal.

“America needs a mayor who stands up to Trump,” said the Mello campaign in a May 4 press release.

Jane Kleeb, an anti-Keystone XL activist who chairs the Nebraska Democratic Party, described the defeat as a blow for the party, but that “it’s always forward.”

“We’re in a position where we have to build up the party from the grassroots on up, and it is going to take us several years,” Ms. Kleeb told the Omaha World-Herald. “So this is a serious and hurtful loss. Heath Mello was one of the best candidates we have on our bench, but it’s always forward, never back for us at this point.”

Ms. Stothert wasn’t one of the Trump faithful — she said she wrote in Arizona Sen. John McCain on her presidential ballot — but after the April 4 primary, she reached out to Trump voters by forming an alliance with Taylor Royal.

Mr. Royal, a 27-year-old political newcomer, placed a surprising third in the jungle primary with 11 percent of the vote after running as a Trump-backing fiscal conservative who wanted to bring an NFL team to Omaha.

After the primary, Mr. Royal endorsed Ms. Stothert, cut a radio ad on her behalf, and appeared with her frequently on the campaign trail.

“We had him at all our events. At our wrap-up rally, he introduced her,” said Mr. Boomer. “We needed to solidify the conservatives, so Taylor helped with that. But so did Bernie Sanders.”