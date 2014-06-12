In a surprise win for environmentalists, the Senate on Wednesday blocked the repeal of an Obama-era rule limiting methane emissions from oil and gas drilling operations on federal lands.

The House earlier this year voted to overturn the rule, which was enacted in November 2016, through the Congressional Review Act, legislation that gives Congress power to review and nullify regulations put in place during the final months of the prior administration.

House Republicans, along with the Trump administration and fossil fuel industry leaders, had expected the Senate to follow suit, but GOP Sens. John McCain, Lindsey Graham, and Susan Collins joined with all 48 Senate Democrats in voting against the measure.

The final vote tally was 51 to 49.

In a statement, Mr. McCain expressed reservations about the specifics of the rule but said methane emissions on public lands must be addressed. Undoing the methane regulation under the Congressional Review Act would’ve prevented a future administration from instituting any “similar” limits on emissions, something the Arizona Republican considers unacceptable.

“I join the call for strong action to reduce pollution from venting, flaring and leaks associated with oil and gas production operations on public and Indian land. While I am concerned that the BLM rule may be onerous, passage of the resolution would have prevented the federal government, under any administration, from issuing a rule that is ‘similar,’ according to the plain reading of the Congressional Review Act,” he said in a statement after the vote, referring to the Bureau of Land Management.

Environmentalists touted the vote as a key win against Republicans’ nonstop effort to roll back rules and regulations on energy exploration.

“Today’s victory against Trump’s plan to hand our public lands to Big Oil is a win for the American people. Reducing venting and flaring from oil wells will reduce emissions contributing to climate change and save public resources. Today the Senate proved it will not always rob taxpayers to line Big Oil’s pockets,” said Lukas Ross, climate and energy campaigner at the green group Friends of the Earth.

Across Twitter, other environmentalists celebrated the victory. The Natural Resources Defense Council called it “incredible news,” while the Environmental Defense Fund said the vote was “a huge victory for people and the planet.”

The rule is designed to prevent venting and flaring from oil and gas wells on public lands. Such activities increase the amount of methane emissions from wells, and critics say drilling companies have the ability and technology to control such emissions.

Critics of the rule said it adds unnecessary costs and regulations to oil and gas companies.