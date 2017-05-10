MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota football team has another high mark for keeping up with the classwork.

Among the Academic Progress Rates released Wednesday by the NCAA, the Gophers were tied with Duke and Vanderbilt for fourth-best among the 128 FBS programs with a 992 four-year average score out of a possible 1,000. Only Northwestern (995), Air Force (995) and Michigan (993) had higher rates, covering the 2012-16 school years.

Team scores are calculated by giving each athlete one point per semester for remaining academically eligible and another point per semester for remaining enrolled or graduating, with a four-point maximum per individual per academic year. Penalties can arise for programs that consistently fall below a 930 score.

Nine of the university’s 25 sports programs posted perfect multi-year scores.

For more information: https://web3.ncaa.org/aprsearch/aprsearch