While Attorney General Jeff Sessions appointed an acting director of the FBI in the wake of James Comey’s firing, Justice Department leaders are interviewing several candidates Wednesday for a longer-term replacement.



FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was appointed acting head of the bureau Tuesday night after President Trump dismissed Mr. Comey.



But Justice Department officials confirmed Wednesday that Mr. Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein are conducting interviews with several candidates who could hold the position on an interim basis. Mr. McCabe, who was appointed to the deputy position by Mr. Comey in 2016, is among those being considered, a DOJ official said on background.



The DOJ official identified others being interviewed Wednesday are Adam Lee, Special Agent in Charge of the Richmond field office; Michael Anderson, Special Agent in Charge of the Chicago field office; Paul Abbate, the FBI’s Executive Assistant Director for the Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services branch; and William Evanina, the director of the ODNI’s national counterintelligence and security center.



Those four candidates are being interviewed Wednesday though other possible candidates may still be interviewed this week.



Candidates for the position must meet one of three criteria: the candidate could be chosen through the line of succession, as was Mr. McCabe was; the candidate can hold any Senate confirmed position in the administration, including outside of DOJ; the candidate is an employee within DOJ and has held that position for at least a year and held as GS-15 level position for at least 90 days.