NEW YORK (AP) - The Long Island Rail Road is reporting evening rush hour delays due to a signal problem in one of the East River tunnels.

LIRR said there is limited eastbound service Wednesday out of Penn Station to Babylon, Port Jefferson, Port Washington and Ronkonkoma.

Passengers traveling to Hempstead, Long Beach, Far Rockaway and West Hempstead are advised to take downtown 2/3 subway service to Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn for eastbound LIRR service to those branches.

Westbound service between Jamaica and Penn Station and Woodside and Penn Station has been suspended.

New Jersey Transit is experiencing 40 to 60 minute delays into and out of Penn Station.

Authorities are currently restricting access to Penn Station at the 34th Street and Seventh Avenue entrances due to crowding conditions.