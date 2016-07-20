New acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe will testify to the Senate on Thursday, filling in for ousted director James Comey, senators said.

The hearing in the Senate intelligence committee is supposed to cover “world wide threats,” and all of the country’s top intelligence chiefs will be present, including the director of national intelligence, the CIA and NSA directors — and now Mr. McCabe.

Given the firing of Mr. Comey this week amid an FBI probe into Russian ties to figures from President Trump’s campaign, the hearing could prove to be a flashpoint, as Democrats seek answers to questions. The hearing will be Mr. McCabe’s first appearance before senators since the firing.