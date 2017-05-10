BOSTON (AP) - The family of a college football player shot and killed by a suburban New York police officer in 2010 has received a formal apology.

A settlement between the parents of Danroy “D.J.” Henry, of Easton, Massachusetts, and the town of Mount Pleasant, New York, was announced Tuesday.

The settlement includes an undisclosed sum from the town to the family, and an undisclosed contribution from the town to a scholarship fund named for Henry.

The 20-year-old Henry, a junior at Pace University, was shot as he drove through a parking lot away from a disturbance outside a bar on Homecoming.

The town’s statement said it “regrets any statements made on its behalf in the immediate aftermath of the incident, before the events were fully investigated and the underlying facts understood.”