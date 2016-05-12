Richard Overton, the world’s oldest World War II veteran, is still going strong after 111 years.

Bastrop County, Texas, welcomed Mr. Overton into the world on May 11, 1906, and he still calls it home. Plans are underway for a block party to celebrate the occasion.

The United States Army Air Forces veteran and member of the all-black 1887th Engineer Aviation Battalion the told a local paper on Wednesday that he’s always open to whiskey for a birthday present.

“I like any kind you’ll bring me,” Mr. Overtontold the Austin-American Statesman.

The veteran, who served in the Pacific Theater from 1942 to 1945, adds a bit of whiskey to his morning coffee, which he also enjoys with cigars.

District 1 Council Member Ora Houston said this week’s party will also unveil new signs that give Hamilton Avenue the honorary street name Richard Overton Avenue.

“It’s also important to the community that treasures him,” the official said.

Mr. Overton has lived in the same home for the past 72 years.

A GoFundMe account recently raised $169,000 dollars needed to provide 24-hour home care and prevent his relocation to a nursing home.