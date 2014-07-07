People with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder who take their medication decrease their risk for motor vehicle crashes, according to a study published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The study looked at more than 2.3 million U.S. citizens with ADHD and found that rate of car accidents was lower when they had received their medication.

Over 28 million people visited the emergency room related to motor-vehicle accidents in 2013, according to data from the CDC, and it accounted for over 33,000 deaths in 2014.

The researchers highlight that between 5 and 7 percent of the population are diagnosed with ADHD as children or young adults, and it persists into adulthood.

It’s characterized as a neurodevelopment disorder with poor sustained attention, impulse control issues and hyperactivity, according to the researchers.

Previous studies have shown higher instances of motor-vehicle accidents among people with ADHD, the authors write, and that their study is another tool in understanding the benefits of medication for the disorder.

“These findings call attention to a prevalent and preventable cause of mortality and morbidity among patients with ADHD. If replicated, our results should be considered along with other potential benefits and harms associated with ADHD medication use,” the article concludes.

The study was led by Zheng Chang of the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, and funded by the Swedish Research Council and the National Institute of Mental Health.