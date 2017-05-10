The University of Arizona is paying students $10 per hour to be “Social Justice Advocates” on campus, reported Campus Reform.

The job entails “instituting monthly programmatic efforts within the residence halls that focus specifically on social justice issues,” creating social justice posters to hang in the dorms and partnering with other groups to hold social justice events on campus.

Social justice advocates are also expected to keep an eye on their fellow students by reporting “bias incidents” and confronting “diversely insensitive behavior.”

“The position also aims to increase understanding of one’s own self through critical reflection of power and privilege, identity and intersectionality, systems of socialization, cultural competency, and allyship as they pertain to the acknowledgement, understanding, and acceptance of differences,” an online job description reads.

The University of Arizona is a public university.

Students are expected to work an average of 15 hours per week promoting social justice.