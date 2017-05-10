LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) - The University of Wyoming Athletics Department is not letting recent budget cuts slow it down.

Department authorities tell the Laramie Boomerang (http://bit.ly/2px6aZc ) that they have a multi-faceted plan in place to make up for a $1 million loss, which includes selling beer at home games for the first time.

The department predicts beer sales will bring in as much as $300,000.

Senior Associate Athletic Director Bill Sparks says the upcoming football season will have seven home games, up one game from 2016. A majority of the games are scheduled for September, when officials say attendance is higher.

Officials have especially high hopes for the Sept. 16 game against the University of Oregon Ducks, which they think will generate millions of dollars.

The department’s estimated budget last year was $35.8 million.

