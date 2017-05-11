LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears released veteran receiver Eddie Royal on Thursday.

Royal was limited to nine games in each of his two seasons in Chicago because of injuries after agreeing to a three-year deal in March 2015. He caught 33 passes for 369 yards this year after finishing with 37 receptions for 238 yards and a TD last season.

Royal has 408 catches for 4,357 yards and 28 touchdowns in nine seasons with Denver, San Diego and Chicago.

The Bears also signed two draft picks - running back Tarik Cohen of North Carolina A&T; (fourth round) and offensive lineman Jordan Morgan, a fifth-rounder out of Kutztown (Pennsylvania). And they waived defensive lineman Will Sutton, fullback Paul Lasike and offensive lineman Cornelius Edison.

