ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - First-round draft pick Garett Bolles of Utah signed a four-year, $11 million contract with the Broncos on Thursday as Denver’s draft class gathered at team headquarters for rookie orientation.

Bolles, the 20th overall pick, signed a deal that included more than $6 million in a signing bonus. He’ll count about $2 million against the teams’ salary cap this season.

The Broncos also signed third-round cornerback Brendan Langley ($3.2 million) and fifth-round tight end Jake Butt ($2.7 million) to four-year deals.

The Broncos have modified their rookie minicamp to reduce the risk of injury after losing third-round tight end Jeff Heuerman to a knee injury two years ago.

