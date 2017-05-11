CHICAGO (AP) - The former owner of a failed Chicago indoor football team has been sentenced to 3 ½-years in prison for defrauding franchise investors.

Federal prosecutors contended David Staral lied to Arena Football League owners four years ago when he bought the struggling Chicago Rush. Staral claimed he was a successful investor even as he was saddled with debts.

During his sentencing of Staral, U.S. District Judge Ronald Guzman said in 20 years on the bench he has never seen anyone “who has committed fraud in so many ways.”

The 37-year-old Staral pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud and wire fraud. He faced more than seven years in prison on the charges.

During Staral’s brief tenure at the Rush, players and vendors went unpaid and the AFL eventually took over the club.