FBI activity observed underway in Annapolis, Md., Thursday has been linked to a Republican consulting firm.

An FBI spokesperson could only confirm that there was law enforcement activity downtown, but could not provide any further details.

“All we can confirm is that we’re out there conducting law enforcement activity on Main Street in Annapolis,” said the spokesperson.

Local reporting links the site of the activity to the Republican consulting firm Strategic Campaign Group and that the FBI is executing a search warrant. The warrant is reportedly part of an investigation into the firm run out of the FBI’s Washington office and is not considered a local case.

The consulting firm’s website describes their services as both fundraising and campaign consulting, including voter contact through direct mail and telephone, for candidates nationwide.