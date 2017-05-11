JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed cornerback Jalen Myrick to his rookie contract.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Myrick was the Jaguars’ seventh-round pick. Myrick played for Minnesota in college and had 41 tackles, including 3.5 for a loss, during his senior season. He led the team with 12 passes defended and had one interception.

He ran a 4.28 in the 40-yard dash at the combine, which was the fastest by a defensive back this year.

