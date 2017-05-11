LAS VEGAS (AP) - The NFL has asked the public entity that oversees the proposed Oakland Raiders stadium in Las Vegas to attempt to approve a lease agreement before league owners meet later this month.

Raiders President Marc Badain on Thursday said it is possible that the team’s plan to relocate to Sin City could be delayed by a season if the key agreement is not presented to the owners during the meetings that begin May 22 in Chicago.

Badain’s comments came after a public meeting of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority board. The team plans to kick off the 2020 season at the proposed 65,000-seat domed stadium.

Board chairman Steve Hill says he believes the stadium authority and the Raiders can get done a lease agreement with certain conditions by the deadline.