ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - Alabama teammates Jonathan Allen and Ryan Anderson have signed their rookie contracts with the Washington Redskins, who have deals with nine of their 10 draft picks.

The only player Washington drafted but has not signed yet is third-round selection Fabian Moreau, a cornerback from UCLA.

The Redskins announced agreements Thursday with first-rounder Allen, a defensive lineman taken 17th overall, and second-rounder Anderson, a linebacker.

Also signed: fourth-round picks Samaje Perine and Montae Nicholson, fifth-round pick Jeremy Sprinkle, sixth-round picks Chase Roullier and Robert Davis, and seventh-round picks Josh Harvey-Clemons and Joshua Holsey.

