The Redskins have gotten most of the paperwork out of the way quickly when it comes to signing their 2017 draft class to rookie deals.

Nine out of 10 draft picks have signed contracts, the team announced Thursday. Third-round cornerback Fabian Moreau is the lone pick from the 2017 class who remains unsigned.

First round defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, second round outside linebacker Ryan Anderson, fourth round running back Samaje Perine, fourth round safety Montae Nicholson, fifth round tight end Jeremy Sprinkle, sixth round center/guard Chase Roullier, sixth round wide receiver Robert Davis, seventh round safety/linebacker Josh Harvey Clemons and seventh round cornerback Joshua Holsey all signed contracts.

The Redskins had already signed eight undrafted free agents. The rookies will report to their minicamp this weekend.